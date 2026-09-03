Tamil Nadu gets motor sports and Olympic cities, CM announces
Big news for sports fans: Tamil Nadu is getting a Motor Sports City and an Olympic City, thanks to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's latest announcement in the Assembly.
The goal? Better sports facilities, more opportunities for young talent, and a boost for the local economy.
F1-F4 circuits and training centers
The Motor Sports City will be set up with tracks for Formula 1 through Formula 4 races, plus training centers to help spot and grow motorsport talent across Tamil Nadu.
The plan is to attract leading motor racing and car manufacturing companies to Tamil Nadu, create jobs, and make the state a hot spot for motorsports tourism.
Chennai to host Olympic city
Chennai will host the Olympic City, featuring world-class arenas, a high-performance training center, and places for athletes and coaches to stay.
It's all about helping athletes shine at national and international competitions, and showing that Tamil Nadu means business when it comes to sports.