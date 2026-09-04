Tamil Nadu heat wave likely until mid September, Palayamkottai 40.2°C
Tamil Nadu is still stuck in a tough heat wave, with temperatures soaring: Palayamkottai just hit 40.2 Celsius for the third day straight.
The Regional Meteorological Centre says this hot spell is likely to continue until mid-September, though a few places like Chennai and Nilgiris got light showers recently.
Some north coastal and interior districts might see more rain through September 8.
Tamil Nadu interior 2-4°C above normal
Interior parts of Tamil Nadu could get even hotter (up to 2 to 4 Celsius above normal), while the coast stays closer to average.
El Nino conditions and warming of sea surface temperatures were some of the factors for the rise in temperatures in September.
The monsoon's been weak, so don't expect big changes soon, but there's hope for a little more rain around September 8, especially near the Western Ghats and north coast.