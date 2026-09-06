Tamil Nadu government identifies new sites for 2nd airport: Report
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has shortlisted two sites, Manellore and Cheyyur, for a new airport. The decision comes after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay scrapped the Parandur airport project last month. According to a report by India Today, both locations are now being considered by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for feasibility studies. The proposed airport aims to cater to the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA).
Location details
Manellore is about 60km from Chennai
Manellore is located about 60km from Chennai, while Cheyyur is around 100km away.
The decision to scrap the Parandur project was met with criticism from the opposition, who accused the government of abandoning a nearly completed project.
CM Vijay defended his decision by saying that while a second airport was needed for Greater Chennai's growth and industrial development, it should not disrupt agricultural land and residential areas.
Project defense
Vijay government defends decision to scrap Parandur project
The Vijay government has also defended its decision to scrap the Parandur project, accusing the previous DMK regime of land acquisition without proper environmental assessments.
Energy Resources and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar disputed claims that 90% of work was completed on the Parandur project.
He said only about 48% of land needed for the project had been acquired, with significant portions still untouched in several villages.