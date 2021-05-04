Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu imposes stricter curbs during May 6-20

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 02:05 pm

The Tamil Nadu government has announced fresh restrictions from 4 am on May 6 to 4 am on May 20 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The southern state currently has around 1.23 lakh active COVID-19 cases while over 14,000 fatalities have also been logged so far.

Here are more details on the new restrictions.

Details

All offices to function with 50% employees

All government and private offices would be allowed to function with a maximum of 50% employees, an official release said.

The seating capacity in metro trains, private buses, and taxis has been reduced to half.

Vegetable and provision shops located in commercial complexes will remain closed while standalone shops are allowed to open until noon with 50% customers.

Details

Restaurants can only sell parcels

Restaurants can only sell parcels while tea shops will be allowed to function only until noon.

Further, customers would not be allowed to sit and have food at such places.

However, there would be no restrictions on the sale of essentials such as medicines and milk.

Markets and shops selling fish and chicken would be allowed only on weekdays between 6 am and noon.

Curbs

Cinemas shut, only 20 people allowed in funerals

The state government has also imposed a ban on all social, political, sports, recreational, educational, and cultural events in indoor settings.

Meanwhile, cinema halls would continue to remain shut.

The ban on operating salons and spas has now been extended to rural areas.

Only 20 persons are allowed to take part in funerals and related events.

Information

TN reports 20,952 new COVID-19 cases

In addition to these measures, the government has also extended night curfew restrictions and Sunday lockdowns until further orders. In the past 24 hours, the state 20,952 new COVID-19 cases and 122 more deaths.

Crisis

Second coronavirus wave grips India

India has been gripped by a dreadful second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, that has worsened over the past few weeks.

In the last 24 hours, the country reported 3,57,229 new COVID-19 infections and 3,449 deaths.

Hospitals across several Indian states have been flagging an acute shortage of medical oxygen, beds, medicines, and even staff members to cope with the massive caseload.