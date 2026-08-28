TASMAC to digitize liquor stock submissions at retail shops
What's the story
Tamil Nadu's state-run liquor retailer, TASMAC, is set to digitize its operations from September 1. The move will replace manual stock submissions with an automated indent request process using handheld devices at all retail shops across the state. This technology-driven system aims to streamline stock distribution, reduce paperwork, and prevent supply bottlenecks by supplying brands based on sales patterns in each area.
System features
New procedure builds on end-to-end computerization
TASMAC Managing Director K Nanthakumar said the new procedure builds on complete end-to-end computerization across all districts and depots by mid-2025.
The digital mechanism will automatically populate eligibility quantities for each shop on handheld devices, organized by specific brands and pack sizes.
Supervisors can increase stock orders by up to 20% based on local demand but cannot reduce system-generated base figures.
System security
Supervisors can add registered brands not on automated list
Supervisors can also add registered brands not on the automated list to meet local customer preferences.
To ensure accountability, physical submissions at District Manager offices will be phased out.
Final indent submissions will require One-Time Password (OTP) authentication sent to the registered mobile number of designated shop supervisors.
Quantities confirmed through this system will be treated as final and sent directly to local depots for stock dispatch.
Pilot testing
Pilot phase underway ahead of full rollout
TASMAC is currently conducting a pilot phase ahead of the September 1 rollout.
Printed copies signed by district managers are being processed to monitor the system's performance during this phase.
The corporation said it aims to make stock ordering faster and fully digital across its retail network with this new process.