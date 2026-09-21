Tamil Nadu logs almost 17,000 dengue cases as minister warns
India
Tamil Nadu has logged almost 17,000 dengue cases this year, a noticeable drop compared to two years ago.
Health Minister K.G. Arunraj stressed how important it is to keep rainwater from collecting, since Aedes mosquitoes (the ones that spread dengue) love small pools of water and are most active during the day.
Tamil Nadu to recruit 4,724 nurses
State officials say hospitals are ready and following proper treatment plans.
Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay called for all departments to work together to stop water stagnation, especially with monsoon season coming up.
To help with staff shortages, Arunraj also announced that 4,724 new nurses would be recruited district-wise through district welfare societies.