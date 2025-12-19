'All Hindus should think': TN man self-immolates over lamp-lighting row
What's the story
A 40-year-old man, Poornachandran, died by suicide in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The man pulled up in a vehicle and went inside a police booth located near the Periyar statue, not far from the Corporation office. According to India Today, commuters, upon hearing "loud cries" and seeing a fire, promptly notified the Fire and Rescue Services. He was found with severe burns and later died.
Distress signal
Poornachandran's audio message reveals distress over lamp-lighting issue
An audio message, reportedly recorded by Poornachandran, has surfaced after his death. In the recording, he expressed his distress over authorities not permitting the lighting of a lamp at Deepathun on Thiruparankundram Hill. He said, "I don't know what issue the government has over lighting a lamp," and said "all Hindus should think."
Cultural significance
Poornachandran's concerns over Thiruparankundram hill
In the audio, Poornachandran stressed the importance of Thiruparankundram, saying lighting a lamp there would bring more fame to Madurai. He claimed the issue had caused him immense stress and vowed to self-immolate "before Periyar who said that there is no God." He wanted to prove that "there is God at Thiruparankundram and the lamp should be lit there in 2026."
Political fallout
Political reactions to Poornachandran's death
The incident has sparked political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai slamming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its alleged "anti-Hindu" stance. He expressed condolences to Poornachandran's family and blamed the government's refusal to allow lighting of Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill for his suicide. Annamalai also urged devotees to remain calm and trust the judiciary.
Ongoing dispute
Legal and political developments surrounding the lamp-lighting issue
The Madras High Court earlier allowed lighting of the lamp, but the state appealed against it citing law and order issues. The dispute is over whether devotees can light Karthigai Deepam lamp on a stone pillar called "Deepathoon" atop Thiruparankundram. On Thursday, the HC reserved its verdict on appeals challenging a single judge's decision to allow devotees to light Karthigai Deepam at a stone pillar on the lower of two peaks atop the Thiruparankundram hillock, which also houses a dargah.