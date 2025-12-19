'All Hindus should think': TN man self-immolates over lamp-lighting row

A 40-year-old man, Poornachandran, died by suicide in Madurai , Tamil Nadu on Thursday. The man pulled up in a vehicle and went inside a police booth located near the Periyar statue, not far from the Corporation office. According to India Today, commuters, upon hearing "loud cries" and seeing a fire, promptly notified the Fire and Rescue Services. He was found with severe burns and later died.

Distress signal Poornachandran's audio message reveals distress over lamp-lighting issue An audio message, reportedly recorded by Poornachandran, has surfaced after his death. In the recording, he expressed his distress over authorities not permitting the lighting of a lamp at Deepathun on Thiruparankundram Hill. He said, "I don't know what issue the government has over lighting a lamp," and said "all Hindus should think."

Cultural significance Poornachandran's concerns over Thiruparankundram hill In the audio, Poornachandran stressed the importance of Thiruparankundram, saying lighting a lamp there would bring more fame to Madurai. He claimed the issue had caused him immense stress and vowed to self-immolate "before Periyar who said that there is no God." He wanted to prove that "there is God at Thiruparankundram and the lamp should be lit there in 2026."

Political fallout Political reactions to Poornachandran's death The incident has sparked political reactions, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai slamming the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its alleged "anti-Hindu" stance. He expressed condolences to Poornachandran's family and blamed the government's refusal to allow lighting of Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram hill for his suicide. Annamalai also urged devotees to remain calm and trust the judiciary.