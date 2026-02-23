Tamil Nadu man runs over family after parking dispute
A late-night parking dispute in Hosur, Tamil Nadu turned deadly when Aditya, 25, allegedly attacked a family with a stick and then drove his car into them.
The argument started after Aditya repeatedly honked at two-wheelers parked outside the family's house.
When the family came out to move their vehicles, things escalated quickly and took a tragic turn.
Police investigating the case
Assistant Labour Inspector K. Sivamoorthy died. His son Kirubakaran, daughter-in-law Amsaveni, and their six-month-old baby were injured; thankfully, the baby only had minor wounds.
Police have arrested Aditya—who is the son of a former DMK district leader—for allegedly assaulting and killing Sivamoorthy.
Two friends who were with him, Rithik Kumar and S. Harish, were also present as police look deeper into what happened that night.