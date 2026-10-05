Tamil Nadu nurses in Chennai demand ₹45,000 monthly, 5 arrested
India
All 4,000 nurses from across Tamil Nadu gathered in Chennai to demand better pay (45,000 rupees a month), equal pay for equal work, permanent jobs, and overdue incentives.
When they refused to disperse after a police deadline near Rajaratnam Stadium, five leaders were arrested after they entered the Secretariat, heightening tensions on the ground.
Nurses' lawyer calls arrests 'great betrayal'
The nurses' lawyer called the arrests a "great betrayal," saying five leaders were invited for talks but arrested instead.
He added that the group is determined to keep protesting and will hold Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay responsible if any harm comes to them.
Despite setbacks, the nurses aren't backing down from their demands.