Tamil Nadu offers free DNA tests to Nepal flood relatives

The DNA tests are for close family members (like parents or children) of the missing.

District Collectors will arrange for willing first-degree relatives to be taken to regional centers for blood sample collection, and the details will be uploaded on the Government of Nepal website.

The state is also extending all necessary assistance to relatives who wish to travel to Nepal, along with the required details.

So far, 220 of 305 Tamil Nadu pilgrims have been rescued, while efforts continue for those still unaccounted for.