Tamil Nadu offers free DNA tests to Nepal flood relatives
Tamil Nadu is stepping up to help families after the recent Nepal floods by offering free DNA tests for willing first-degree relatives of missing loved ones.
The state is working with Indian and Nepali authorities, and willing first-degree relatives of the missing persons can have blood samples collected at the forensic science laboratories or centers in Chennai, Madurai, or Thanjavur.
District Collectors to arrange blood sampling
The DNA tests are for close family members (like parents or children) of the missing.
District Collectors will arrange for willing first-degree relatives to be taken to regional centers for blood sample collection, and the details will be uploaded on the Government of Nepal website.
The state is also extending all necessary assistance to relatives who wish to travel to Nepal, along with the required details.
So far, 220 of 305 Tamil Nadu pilgrims have been rescued, while efforts continue for those still unaccounted for.