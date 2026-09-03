Tamil Nadu plans Olympic-standard Chennai sports city and Secretariat complex
India
Big news for sports fans: Tamil Nadu has announced plans to establish an Olympic-standard sports city in Chennai to help local athletes shine on the world stage.
Plus, a brand-new Secretariat complex is coming up, aiming to modernize government workspaces, all part of a push to boost both athletic talent and state infrastructure.
Sports city facilities and 1,200cr secretariat
The sports city will feature top-notch stadiums, training centers, and accommodation facilities for athletes and coaches: think everything from sports medicine to sports medicine.
The new ₹1,200 crore Secretariat will bring all government departments under one eco-friendly roof, while the existing Secretariat at Fort St. George will be preserved as a historic monument.