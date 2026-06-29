Tamil Nadu police launch 'Spectrum' to track repeat sexual offenders

Nearly 15,000 accused sorted by risk

"Spectrum" sorts nearly 15,000 accused people into eight color-coded risk groups: think red for gang rape suspects and repeat offenders, blue for cyber groomers.

It also uses fingerprint and iris scans to help investigations, making it simpler to focus on the most serious cases.

The state government says this is part of a bigger push for quicker action and tougher punishments against sexual crimes.