Tamil Nadu polls: ECI confiscates ₹178cr stash of freebies

ECI's flying squads are working around the clock

ECI isn't taking any chances this time.

Over 2,100 flying squads are out across the state 24/7, acting on complaints (even those sent through apps like cVigil) and pulling down unauthorized political ads from walls and buildings.

They've already erased lakhs of defacements and filed hundreds of cases—all to make sure everyone gets a fair shot at voting without shady distractions.