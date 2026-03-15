Tamil Nadu polls: One booth for 5 voters, but EC's...
India
Tamil Nadu heads to the polls on April 23, 2026, with results out on May 4.
Out of over 56 million voters across the state, one tiny polling booth in Vellimalai village will serve just five people: reaching it means a three-hour trek through hilly terrain.
EC is working to ensure every voice is heard
Even for just a handful of voters in remote spots, the Election Commission is making sure everyone gets to vote, no matter how tough the journey.
With over 75,000 booths (including women-run and model ones) and a big chunk of young voters this year, Tamil Nadu's election is all about making every voice count, even if that means hiking up a mountain for it.