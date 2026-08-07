Tamil Nadu proposes liquor tax to fund environment and welfare
Tamil Nadu just announced a plan to add a new tax on liquor sales, aiming to tackle environmental issues and support social welfare projects.
The move comes after growing concerns about glass and plastic bottles littering the landscape and harming wildlife.
The proposed Environmental and Social Welfare Cess would update the state's tax laws, making alcohol sales contribute directly to community well-being.
Tamil Nadu tax funds recycling, rehabilitation
Money from this new tax will fund recycling programs for liquor containers, safe disposal efforts, and support rehabilitation and de-addiction programs for individuals affected by alcohol addiction.
It will also help families affected by addiction and back public campaigns raising awareness about the risks of drinking, blending social care with environmental action in Tamil Nadu's future plans.