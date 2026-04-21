Tamil Nadu readies April 23 polls as over ₹500cr seized
Tamil Nadu is gearing up for Assembly polls on April 23, and authorities have already seized over ₹500 crore in cash, gold, liquor, and more to keep things fair.
The highest-value interceptions were reported in Tiruvallur, followed by Chennai.
The Election Commission is cracking down hard this year to stop any shady practices from messing with the results.
Tamil Nadu files nearly 100 FIRs
Nearly 100 FIRs have been filed for violations so far, showing just how seriously officials are taking election rules.
Total poll-related seizures across the state have now topped ₹1,200 crore.
To keep everything smooth and secure, extra monitoring is happening at thousands of key polling stations, and around 300 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are on duty.
Over 200,000 people, including many seniors and voters with disabilities, have already voted by mail.