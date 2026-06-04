Tamil Nadu records 330 tmc ft Cauvery surplus, monsoon worries India Jun 04, 2026

Tamil Nadu just got a huge surplus of Cauvery water for 2025-26: 330 tmc ft., way above the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final award of 2007, amended by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Most of this came in between June and October last year, marking the seventh time with extra inflow.

But things might get tricky soon: reservoir levels have dropped sharply as we head into 2026-27, and forecasts say the monsoon could bring less rain.