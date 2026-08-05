Tamil Nadu renews demand to abolish NEET for medical admissions
India
Tamil Nadu is once again asking the central government to get rid of NEET for medical admissions.
During the state budget, Finance Minister Dr. N. Marie Wilson pushed for a return to using Class 12 marks instead, saying NEET mainly helps students who can afford specialized coaching and leaves rural and government school students behind.
NEET disadvantages Tamil Nadu students
Before 2017, when NEET became mandatory nationwide, medical seats in Tamil Nadu were given based on board exam results, a system the state believes was fairer and more inclusive.
The government argues that NEET places students from rural areas, government schools and the Tamil Nadu State Board curriculum at a disadvantage, making it harder for less privileged students to chase their dreams of becoming doctors.