Tamil Nadu rolls out mental health policy for schools, colleges

Policy aims to address student mental health

The new approach clearly spells out how teachers, counselors, and even fellow students can help spot and support those struggling with mental health issues.

There is a three-level system: school counselors and youth centers offer direct help; youth clubs spread awareness about helplines like 14416 and 1098; and if needed, students can get professional care at hospitals.

Tamil Nadu announced a mental-health policy and implementation framework; funding and budgetary arrangements will be determined during implementation.

The policy aims to address student mental health and establishes prevention, identification and care mechanisms for students.