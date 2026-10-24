Tamil Nadu reduces ATF VAT, draws praise from Centre

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu praised the Tamil Nadu government's decision to cut ATF VAT.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states in making air travel more affordable.

"Making air travel more affordable requires the Centre and states to work together," he said.

The increase in jet fuel prices has been a major concern for airlines, accounting for 30-40% of their operating costs. This percentage has now risen to 55-60%.