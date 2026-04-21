Tamil Nadu SSLC results expected early May at press conference India Apr 21, 2026

Tamil Nadu's Class 10 (SSLC) results are almost here!

More than 900,000 students are waiting for their scores, which are expected in early May, similar to last year's May 16 release.

The results will be announced at a press conference, where officials will also share stats like pass percentages and how different districts performed.