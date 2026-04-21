Tamil Nadu SSLC results expected early May at press conference
India
Tamil Nadu's Class 10 (SSLC) results are almost here!
More than 900,000 students are waiting for their scores, which are expected in early May, similar to last year's May 16 release.
The results will be announced at a press conference, where officials will also share stats like pass percentages and how different districts performed.
View SSLC on tnresults.nic.in, HSC soon
Once the press conference wraps up, you can head to tnresults.nic.in, select "TN SSLC Result 2026," and enter your registration number and date of birth to see your mark sheet.
The same site will soon have Class 12 (HSC) results too, so keep an eye out for updates!