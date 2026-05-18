Tamil Nadu SSLC results expected in May, check tnresults.nic.in

Last year's TN SSLC pass 93.8%

Looking back, TN SSLC results usually come out in May. Last year, it was May 16, with a strong overall pass rate of 93.8%.

Girls led with a pass percentage of 95.88%, while boys were at 91.74%. In 2024, the rate was slightly lower at 91.5%.

So if you appeared this year, keep an eye out. Your results should drop soon!