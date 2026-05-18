Tamil Nadu SSLC results expected in May, check tnresults.nic.in
India
Still waiting on the official date, but Tamil Nadu's Class 10 board results (SSLC) are expected in May, following the usual trend.
The Directorate of Government Examinations will announce results in a press conference, sharing statistics such as pass percentages and how different districts performed.
Once out, students can check their scores at tnresults.nic.in.
This year's exams ran from March 11 to April 6.
Last year's TN SSLC pass 93.8%
Looking back, TN SSLC results usually come out in May. Last year, it was May 16, with a strong overall pass rate of 93.8%.
Girls led with a pass percentage of 95.88%, while boys were at 91.74%. In 2024, the rate was slightly lower at 91.5%.
So if you appeared this year, keep an eye out. Your results should drop soon!