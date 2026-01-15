Tamil Nadu steps up for cyclone-hit farmers

What's the support?

Farmers will get up to ₹20,000 per hectare (about ₹8,000 per acre) for paddy crops.

Farmers had urged that relief be credited before Pongal. Districts like Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai have submitted proposals seeking over ₹26 crore each for thousands of affected farmers.

This comes on top of a bigger relief package announced in December for those hit by earlier monsoon floods.

For young people watching climate impacts unfold, it's a reminder of how quickly weather can disrupt lives—and how crucial timely support can be.