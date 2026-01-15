Tamil Nadu steps up for cyclone-hit farmers
Tamil Nadu is rolling out ₹112 crore in relief to help nearly 85,000 farmers across 33 districts recover from crop losses caused by heavy monsoon rains and Cyclone Ditwah late last year.
The aid covers damage to over 1.39 lakh acres of farmland, with Chief Minister MK Stalin ordering quick assessments where losses topped 33%.
What's the support?
Farmers will get up to ₹20,000 per hectare (about ₹8,000 per acre) for paddy crops.
Farmers had urged that relief be credited before Pongal. Districts like Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai have submitted proposals seeking over ₹26 crore each for thousands of affected farmers.
This comes on top of a bigger relief package announced in December for those hit by earlier monsoon floods.
For young people watching climate impacts unfold, it's a reminder of how quickly weather can disrupt lives—and how crucial timely support can be.