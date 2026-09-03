Tamil Nadu to choose new Assembly secretariat site in Chennai
India
Tamil Nadu is about to pick the spot for its new Assembly-Secretariat complex in Chennai, with a decision expected by mid-September.
The three sites in the running are Guindy's Highways Research Station (HRS), a Housing Board colony in Foreshore Estate, and the old IDPL land in Nandambakkam.
Sites differ on connectivity and infrastructure
The HRS site is close to Anna University and has wide roads, making it easy to reach.
Foreshore Estate sits near busy areas like Adyar and Mylapore but faces traffic jams.
Nandambakkam might have narrower roads, but it will soon get a boost from the upcoming Chennai Metro Rail.
The government says they are weighing things like connectivity and infrastructure before making their pick.