Tamil Nadu to deploy over 160,000 people for Census 2027
India
Tamil Nadu is getting ready for Census 2027 by deploying over 160,000 people to count everyone across the state.
This huge operation will cover all 38 districts, reaching every city, town, and village; no corner left out.
Tamil Nadu trains staff, offers self-enumeration
Enumerators and supervisors will be specially trained and use digital tools to make sure data is accurate.
The plan puts extra effort into covering remote villages and new neighborhoods, plus households will have the option of providing their information through the self-enumeration facility using the designated online portal, so people can fill in their own information online if they want.