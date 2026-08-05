Tamil Nadu unveils Arivagam AI City with AI curriculum plans

The budget also introduced the TN AI Mission to boost public services like health, agriculture, and education using AI.

On top of that, ₹25 crore is set aside for a master plan to revamp Chennai's urban spaces.

The Vetrithiran Training Scheme will help 13 lakh youth pick up job-ready skills, while ₹150 crore will fund the implementation of the Vetrithiran Training Scheme.

In the first phase, 20,000 youth will be offered internship opportunities, and by 2031, five lakh students from engineering colleges, polytechnic institutions, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), along with faculty members, will receive specialized training in AI.

Plus, expect 20,000 new EV charging stations across Tamil Nadu in five years thanks to a ₹50 crore push.