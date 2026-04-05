Tamil Nadu villages ban political advertisements to keep elections fair India Apr 05, 2026

In a cool move to keep elections fair, several villages in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, and Theni districts have banned all political ads: no banners, posters, or freebies allowed.

Politicians are welcome to enter the villages to campaign and can bring flags and banners with them, as long as they take everything away when they leave in places like Othaveedu, Marudhanatham, Komboothi, and Balakrishnapuram.