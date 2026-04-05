Tamil Nadu villages ban political advertisements to keep elections fair
In a cool move to keep elections fair, several villages in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, and Theni districts have banned all political ads: no banners, posters, or freebies allowed.
Politicians are welcome to enter the villages to campaign and can bring flags and banners with them, as long as they take everything away when they leave in places like Othaveedu, Marudhanatham, Komboothi, and Balakrishnapuram.
Villagers post guidelines at bus stands
Locals are serious about this: guidelines are posted at bus stands so everyone remembers the rules.
Shopkeeper P Pandi shared that even posters for festivals or private events aren't allowed.
Residents say politicians can bring flags and banners when they visit but must take them down after.
It's all about keeping things peaceful and helping people vote without outside pressure.