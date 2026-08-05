Tamil Nadu will restore 3,000 temples and 84 temple cars
India
Tamil Nadu is rolling out a big temple makeover: Over the next five years, the state will restore 3,000 temples and bring back 84 temple cars.
Finance Minister Marie Wilson says the project isn't just about repairs; it's also about making visits more comfortable for everyone, with better water facilities, bathrooms, safe drinking water, and accommodation at busy temples.
Tamil Nadu allocates 708cr for restorations
The state has set aside ₹708 crore for this initiative. A chunk of that, ₹418 crore, will go toward restoring 213 historic temples that are over 1,000 years old.
The government is also shaking up temple management by appointing new trustees at 9,205 temples and putting stronger systems in place to protect these cultural landmarks for the long run.