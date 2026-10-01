Tamil Nadu woman Devi arrested over alleged Thrissur lodge abduction
India
A 27-year-old woman named Devi from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for allegedly planning an attack on her husband and his lover in Kerala.
After finding out about her husband's affair, Devi is said to have hired four men who pretended to be police officers, accused the couple of drug crimes, and took them away from a lodge in Thrissur.
Two men reportedly sexually assaulted woman
The two men reportedly went on to sexually assault the woman after the abduction.
Police acted quickly after a tip, arresting Devi and all four accomplices.
Further investigation into the case is underway.