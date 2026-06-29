Tamil Nadu Women Commission probes Tiruvallur ammonia leak killing 16
India
After a tragic ammonia gas leak at a shrimp factory in Tiruvallur left 16 people dead and several others seriously hurt, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (TNSCW) is stepping in to investigate.
Most of those affected were women migrant workers from Odisha and other states, living in company housing.
Tamil Nadu Women Commission seeks report
The TNSCW has asked the local district collector for a detailed report within four weeks.
They'll be checking if the factory followed safety rules, had proper licenses for handling ammonia, and complied with laws protecting migrant workers.
The probe will also look into legal action against factory management, compensation for victims' families, medical help for survivors, and plans to support those impacted going forward.