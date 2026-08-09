Tamil Nadu's Arunraj warns fertility rate below 1.4, considers incentives

Tamil Nadu's Health Minister K G Arunraj is worried about the state's falling fertility rate: it's now below 1.4, way under the ideal 2.1 needed to keep the population steady.

With nearly 16% of people already over 60, he says this could mean big challenges ahead as the population ages.

To help turn things around, the government is thinking about giving incentives to families who have a third child, taking cues from Andhra Pradesh.