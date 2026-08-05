Tamil Nadu's CM C. Joseph Vijay unveils student friendly budget

Tamil Nadu's new TVK government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, just rolled out its first budget and it's packed with student-friendly moves: think laptops for college students under "Vetri Madikanini Thittam," bicycles, and gold rings for newborns in government hospitals.

Education gets a major boost too, with ₹44,527 crore set aside for schools and ₹8,393 crore for higher education.