Tamil Nadu's CM C. Joseph Vijay unveils student friendly budget
Tamil Nadu's new TVK government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, just rolled out its first budget and it's packed with student-friendly moves: think laptops for college students under "Vetri Madikanini Thittam," bicycles, and gold rings for newborns in government hospitals.
Education gets a major boost too, with ₹44,527 crore set aside for schools and ₹8,393 crore for higher education.
Tamil Nadu budget targets $1.5tn economy
There's money to modernize government schools (₹2,132 crore), set up residential schools (₹125 crore), and refresh the curriculum.
The wedding welfare scheme gets ₹812 crore, while ₹7 crore goes to the "Drug Free Tamil Nadu" campaign.
The big goal? Turn Tamil Nadu into a $1.5 trillion economy by 2036 through sustained investments, infrastructure development and human capital growth.