Tamil Nadu's urban-rural voter divide: What's the latest data
Tamil Nadu just updated its voter list, and urban areas lost way more voters than rural ones.
Across the state, around 70 lakh (about 7.0 million) names were deleted, mostly due to deaths, people moving away, or duplicate entries.
Some Chennai constituencies like Thousand Lights, Velachery, and T Nagar saw their voter count drop by over 30%, while Coimbatore (South) and Kolathur also faced major cuts.
Urban vs rural
Urban seats in the north and west were especially affected because more people are moving out of cities.
In contrast, rural spots like Nagercoil and Madurai (East) barely changed.
Even Scheduled Caste constituencies saw smaller drops, usually under 13%.
So if you're wondering why your city's voting numbers look different this year, it's mostly thanks to migration and cleanup of old records.
Impact on elections
With urban areas losing voters faster than rural ones (Selected constituencies recorded about a 12.9% reduction versus about 10.9% statewide), the changes could impact elections and how voices are represented across Tamil Nadu.
It's a reminder that where people live (and move) really shapes who gets counted.