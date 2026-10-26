Tanisha Sharma alleges Uber driver extorted her from Delhi airport
Tanisha Sharma shared a scary experience after her Uber ride from Delhi airport to Gurugram.
She says the driver demanded more than double the app fare, ₹1,479, instead of ₹625, then locked the car and wouldn't let her get her luggage until she paid up.
Sharma says he threatened her after she managed to get inside her home and lock the door, while he was climbing the gate and continuing to hurl abuses.
Sharma posts, users and Uber respond
Sharma posted about it on social media, tagging Uber and voicing frustration with their safety support.
Her post drew responses from users, sparking anger and calls for stricter checks on drivers. Many questioned how safe ride-sharing really is.
Users urged Sharma to file a police complaint, while Uber India Support said, "We've addressed your concern and sent a response your way. You should be able to view the details via Direct Message. Appreciate your understanding."