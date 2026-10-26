Tanisha Sharma alleges Uber driver extorted her from Delhi airport

Tanisha Sharma shared a scary experience after her Uber ride from Delhi airport to Gurugram.

She says the driver demanded more than double the app fare, ₹1,479, instead of ₹625, then locked the car and wouldn't let her get her luggage until she paid up.

Sharma says he threatened her after she managed to get inside her home and lock the door, while he was climbing the gate and continuing to hurl abuses.