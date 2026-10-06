Tarang Shakti in Jodhpur fields largest IAF women pilot group
The Tarang Shakti exercise in Jodhpur is a big moment for the Indian Air Force: over 25 women pilots are joining in, marking the largest group ever at an international drill.
It's been 10 years since women first flew fighters for the IAF, and now they'll be flying alongside teams from eight countries, including the US and Australia.
Around 6,000-7,000 IAF personnel, 80+ aircraft
This isn't just about pilots: around 6,000 to 7,000 IAF personnel are involved in key non-flying roles, with more than 200 women in key non-flying roles too.
The exercise brings together over 80 advanced aircraft, like F-35s and Rafales, from countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh.
Plus, observers from 32 nations will be watching as India teams up with global partners to sharpen skills and show what joint training can do.