Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19 years, BJP hails

After 19 years in exile, Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin finally set foot in Kolkata again on July 31.

Forced out in 2007 after the violence that forced her out, Nasrin's six-day visit was celebrated by the BJP-led West Bengal government as a sign of improved law and order.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, "It is not just the face of the government that has changed in West Bengal, the system too has changed."