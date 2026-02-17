Tata-Airbus launch India's 1st private helicopter assembly line

India just got its first private H125 helicopter assembly line, thanks to a partnership between Tata and Airbus. Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron launched the 16-acre site in Karnataka, marking another big step for India's aerospace ambitions. This is only the second such facility after their C295 plant in Vadodara.

But 1st, what's the H125 chopper all about? The H125 is basically the MVP of single-engine helicopters—over 40 million flight hours globally, and it performs well even in tough conditions like high altitudes or extreme heat.

It's super versatile too, used for everything from rescue missions to military ops.

The new H125M version will feature more Indian-made tech.

The new site will produce around 500 helicopters over time Tata will handle everything from assembly to flight testing at the new site.

They'll start with 10 choppers a year and aim for up to 500 over two decades.

The first "Made in India" H125 should be ready by early 2027, serving both local needs and exports across South Asia.