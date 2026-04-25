Tausif Bilal Attar accused of feeding khurma and pressuring conversion
India
The TCS Nashik harassment case just got more disturbing.
Investigators say the accused, Tausif Bilal Attar, had his employee eat sheer khurma at his house on Eid: one employee felt heavily intoxicated and disoriented after eating it and was allegedly pressured into black magic and pressured to convert.
TCS suspends 7 accused
A photo of the victim in religious attire, shared on a TCS Nashik WhatsApp group, has become key evidence.
Police are tracking down the shop where the cap he wore in the picture was bought and a Maruti Swift used to transport him.
So far, seven people have been arrested and nine FIRs filed; TCS has suspended all seven accused as police continue their probe.