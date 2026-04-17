TCS denies official sexual harassment complaints at Nashik unit

TCS Nashik probe involves Deloitte, Trilegal

Even so, TCS is running a full internal investigation with help from Deloitte and Trilegal to keep things fair and transparent.

The process is being led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian, while an Oversight Committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry will review the results and recommend what happens next.

The company says it is also cooperating with police as multiple FIRs have been filed about alleged incidents from 2022 to 2026.