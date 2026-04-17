TCS denies official sexual harassment complaints at Nashik unit
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) says it has not received any official sexual harassment complaints at its Nashik unit, despite recent allegations at its Nashik unit.
CEO K Krithivasan shared that their initial checks found no records matching these claims, which began after a woman accused a coworker of misleading her into a relationship.
TCS Nashik probe involves Deloitte, Trilegal
Even so, TCS is running a full internal investigation with help from Deloitte and Trilegal to keep things fair and transparent.
The process is being led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian, while an Oversight Committee chaired by independent director Keki Mistry will review the results and recommend what happens next.
The company says it is also cooperating with police as multiple FIRs have been filed about alleged incidents from 2022 to 2026.