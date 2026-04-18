TCS employee Danish Sheikh faces SC/ST Act charges in Nashik
India
The high-profile Nashik case against TCS employee Danish Sheikh just got more serious: new charges under the SC/ST Act have been added after it was confirmed the complainant is from a Scheduled Caste.
The original FIR already included allegations of rape, sexual harassment, and hurting religious sentiments.
Maharashtra chief minister seeks central probe
Maharashtra's chief minister has called for a deep dive investigation, possibly involving central agencies.
Several arrests have happened so far, but one accused TCS employee is not yet arrested and may seek anticipatory bail.
Meanwhile, TCS is running its own internal inquiry with outside experts to address workplace safety concerns.
The case has sparked big conversations about employee rights and corporate responsibility.