TCS employee Nida Khan seeks bail in Nashik harassment case

Family says Nida Khan is innocent

Khan's family insists she is innocent and says her job has brought them more stress than pride lately.

They clarified she joined TCS as a business process outsourcing employee in December 2021 and was not in HR, despite rumors and altered images spreading online.

Her brother and uncle also shared that no police have visited their home, adding that Khan is currently at home and pregnant.

Investigators are still looking into suspicious messages and financial links tied to the case.