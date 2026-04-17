TCS employee Nida Khan seeks bail in Nashik harassment case
Nida Khan, who works at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is seeking bail after being accused of helping cover up sexual harassment claims against her senior at a Nashik business process outsourcing company.
The case also involves allegations of deception under false promises of marriage.
The police custody of the accused has been extended by the court till April 15, and the story has sparked big conversations online.
Family says Nida Khan is innocent
Khan's family insists she is innocent and says her job has brought them more stress than pride lately.
They clarified she joined TCS as a business process outsourcing employee in December 2021 and was not in HR, despite rumors and altered images spreading online.
Her brother and uncle also shared that no police have visited their home, adding that Khan is currently at home and pregnant.
Investigators are still looking into suspicious messages and financial links tied to the case.