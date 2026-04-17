TCS employee Nida Khan's family calls forced conversion allegations political
India
Nida Khan, who works at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is facing accusations of forcing people to convert religions.
Her family says these claims are just political and have nothing to do with her.
According to Nida's father, the allegations are actually meant to pressure someone else, not because of anything Nida did.
Nida Khan pregnant, living in Bhiwandi
Nida's family believes the case is being used as a distraction from other issues like the Kharat case.
They say Nida, who is pregnant and living with her in-laws in Bhiwandi, has never tried to convert anyone or disrespected any religion.
The family also shared that they depend on Nida financially, and these accusations have really taken a toll on them emotionally.