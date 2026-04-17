TCS employee Nida Khan's family calls forced conversion allegations political

Nida Khan pregnant, living in Bhiwandi

Nida's family believes the case is being used as a distraction from other issues like the Kharat case.

They say Nida, who is pregnant and living with her in-laws in Bhiwandi, has never tried to convert anyone or disrespected any religion.

The family also shared that they depend on Nida financially, and these accusations have really taken a toll on them emotionally.