TCS-linked Nashik BPO employee alleges sexual harassment and religious pressure

NIA and ATS join Nashik probe

With the case getting national attention, Nashik police have brought in the NIA and the ATS to dig deeper.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced a high-level probe on April 17, while TCS brought in Deloitte and Trilegal for independent checks.

CEO K Krithivasan shared that initial reviews did not turn up any prior complaints through official channels.

The case is now with a Nashik court;