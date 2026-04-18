TCS-linked Nashik BPO employee alleges sexual harassment and religious pressure
A TCS-linked BPO in Nashik is under fire after a 23-year-old employee accused a colleague, Danish Shaikh, of sexual harassment and pressuring her to change her religion.
Nine FIRs were filed between March 26 and April 3, naming Shaikh, tele-caller/process associate Nida Khan, manager, and others.
So far, seven of the eight accused have been arrested.
NIA and ATS join Nashik probe
With the case getting national attention, Nashik police have brought in the NIA and the ATS to dig deeper.
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran announced a high-level probe on April 17, while TCS brought in Deloitte and Trilegal for independent checks.
CEO K Krithivasan shared that initial reviews did not turn up any prior complaints through official channels.
The case is now with a Nashik court;