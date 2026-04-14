TCS Nashik BPO accused of sexual harassment and religious discrimination
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is facing serious accusations of sexual harassment and religious discrimination at its Nashik BPO in Maharashtra.
These issues reportedly started back in 2022 and went on for years, affecting several employees.
Investigators believe there was a pattern of misconduct that continued until police moved in undercover.
Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital, said he was shocked by how long this went unchecked.
Mohandas Pai calls for HR reforms
Pai is pushing for legal action against HR staff who allegedly looked the other way and says TCS needs real reforms, like anti-harassment training and independent ways for employees to report problems safely.
He called this a breakdown of systems and processes and capture of human resources by communal elements, especially given the communal angle involved.
Pai also pointed out that faith-based issues at work aren't new — but this case stands out because of how long HR failed to act.