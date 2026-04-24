TCS Nashik BPO employees face rape, harassment, religious coercion allegations
Eight employees at TCS's BPO unit in Nashik are facing allegations of rape, harassment, and religious coercion.
The case came to light after a family noticed their daughter's sudden change in religious practices, reportedly linked to an accused employee.
The claims, some dating back four years and involving false marriage promises, have stirred up controversy, especially since they surfaced soon after the proposed Freedom to Religion legislation.
K Krithivasan says TCS cooperating fully
TCS CEO K Krithivasan says the company has "zero-tolerance policy toward any form of coercion or misconduct" and is fully cooperating with the investigation led by police and a Special Investigation Team.
The complainants hadn't reported issues earlier due to fear of losing their jobs, raising questions about workplace safety and support systems.
The incident is fueling broader conversations about corporate responsibility and religious freedom at work.