TCS Nashik BPO employees face rape, harassment, religious coercion allegations India Apr 24, 2026

Eight employees at TCS's BPO unit in Nashik are facing allegations of rape, harassment, and religious coercion.

The case came to light after a family noticed their daughter's sudden change in religious practices, reportedly linked to an accused employee.

The claims, some dating back four years and involving false marriage promises, have stirred up controversy, especially since they surfaced soon after the proposed Freedom to Religion legislation.