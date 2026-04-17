TCS Nashik BPO probed for forced religious conversions, sexual harassment India Apr 17, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services's Nashik BPO is in the spotlight after serious allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual harassment surfaced.

Nida Khan, 26, along with seven others, have been suspended as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Nashik City Police looks into the case.

The controversy has sparked fresh conversations about workplace safety and stricter rules across the industry.