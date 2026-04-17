TCS Nashik BPO probed for forced religious conversions, sexual harassment
India
Tata Consultancy Services's Nashik BPO is in the spotlight after serious allegations of forced religious conversions and sexual harassment surfaced.
Nida Khan, 26, along with seven others, have been suspended as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Nashik City Police looks into the case.
The controversy has sparked fresh conversations about workplace safety and stricter rules across the industry.
Police register case against Nida Khan
Khan is accused of pressuring her to convert to Islam and marry him, as well as sexually harassing her.
Police have registered a case against under laws related to rape and criminal intimidation.
Meanwhile, TCS has restricted Khan's access to company systems while she remains in judicial custody.