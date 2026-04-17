TCS Nashik harassment accused Nida Khan seeks bail, cites pregnancy

Nida Khan, an accused in the forcible religious conversion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik, has reportedly been declared pregnant. Her family said she is currently hiding in Mumbai and expecting her first child. Khan has sought anticipatory bail from a local court in Nashik, possibly using her medical condition as a reason for her plea.

Investigation progress SIT probing the case Authorities are likely to verify Khan's claims through official medical channels as the special investigation team (SIT) continues its efforts to apprehend her. The SIT was formed last week to investigate nine complaints of sexual assault and forced religious conversion at the TCS Nashik office. The complaints were filed by eight women employees, who alleged that their senior colleagues mentally and sexually harassed them.

Employee suspension Seven employees arrested so far The police have arrested seven employees in connection with the case, including six men and a woman, the HR head. The arrested staffers have been suspended pending inquiry. They are Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and HR head Ashwini Chainani.

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