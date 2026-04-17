TCS Nashik photo links accused Tausif Attar to victim Gulshan
India
A photo at the center of a TCS Nashik investigation shows a key accused, Tausif Attar, with Gulshan, formerly Gopal, who says he was pressured to change his religion at work.
Gulshan, once thought to be part of the group, is now identified as a victim influenced by colleagues.
Colleagues pressured Gulshan and threatened family
According to Gulshan, he faced ongoing pressure during a tough time in his life: colleagues allegedly pushed him to change his beliefs, sent him various videos, and even take on a new name.
He also reported threats against his family's safety.