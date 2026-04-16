TCS Nashik scandal: Nida Khan telecaller, harassment and conversion alleged
India
The TCS Nashik scandal just got a twist: Nida Khan, once thought to be the HR head at the center of it all, is actually a telecaller.
The controversy involves serious allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion at the company's Nashik BPO unit.
So far, eight people (seven men and one woman) have been arrested.
TCS Nashik staff accused, 9 FIRs
Police say some accused used their senior roles to target young female employees, leading to nine FIRs for harassment and pushing religious practices.
The Nashik office is still running, with around 60 employees reporting to work.
Interestingly, more complaints are being reported thanks to improved systems that make employees feel safer about speaking up under POSH laws.