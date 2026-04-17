TCS Nashik sexual harassment incidents 2022-2026, K Krithivasan vows cooperation
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is in the spotlight after employees reported sexual harassment incidents at its Nashik office, covering cases from 2022 to 2026.
While no official complaints were made through the company's internal POSH channels, police FIRs have been filed.
CEO K Krithivasan emphasized TCS's zero-tolerance stance and said the company is fully cooperating with authorities.
Probe led by Aarthi Subramanian
To keep things transparent, TCS has brought in Deloitte and Trilegal as independent counsel for a thorough probe.
The investigation, led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian and overseen by an independent committee, started after a March complaint about a colleague maintaining a physical relationship by promising marriage sparked more serious allegations.
Several accused individuals are already in custody, though one suspect is still on the run as police continue their work.