TCS Nashik sexual harassment incidents 2022-2026, K Krithivasan vows cooperation

Probe led by Aarthi Subramanian

To keep things transparent, TCS has brought in Deloitte and Trilegal as independent counsel for a thorough probe.

The investigation, led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian and overseen by an independent committee, started after a March complaint about a colleague maintaining a physical relationship by promising marriage sparked more serious allegations.

Several accused individuals are already in custody, though one suspect is still on the run as police continue their work.